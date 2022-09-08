PUY-CV-DISS-2022-0072-Summons by Publication

Case #: PUY-CV-DISS-2022-0072

Nature of Case: Civil Dissolution

TO: Krissa Berys

Case Name: in re: B, K B, K and B, L (DOB(s): 11/17/2016, 10/06/2015, 07/27/2020, 02/06/2022, ); JEFFERY RAYMOND BERYS JR., Petitioner(s) v. KRISSA BERYS, Respondent(s).

YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court at (253) 680-5585 at least twenty-four (24) hours before your hearing to receive conference information.

A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 10/21/2022 at 10:00 AM.

You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner(s) and file with this Court proof of service.

You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort.

If you fail to appear, the Court may find you in default and enter a default judgment against you.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-962448

September 8, 15, 22, 2022