PUY-CV-DISS-2020-0032-Dissolution of Marriage

Case Number:

PUY-CV-DISS-2020-0032

Nature of Case:

Dissolution of Marriage

Case Style: In re: the Marriage of Darci Mackenzie Lumadue and Xavier Daniel Lumadue

TO: Xavier Daniel Lumadue

YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and respond to the Civil Petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, Washington 98404. A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled at the above-named Court on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10:00 am.

You must respond in writing to the civil complaint/petition within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your written answer on the Petitioner and file with this Court an affidavit of service. Failure to file a written response within 20 days may result in a default judgment entered against you.

The parties have the right to legal representation at their own expense and effort. This Court has a list of attorneys and spokespersons who are admitted to practice in this Court.

Copies of the Civil Complaint/Petition and this Summons are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-896486

April 15, 22, 29, 2020