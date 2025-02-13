Public Notice

WAC 197-11-970 SEPA Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

Public Comment Period: February 13, 2025 – February 27, 2025

The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA) has issued a DNS to a participant in PLIA’s Underground Storage Tank Loan and Grant (USTLG) Program whose business is located in Pierce County. Prior to starting this participant’s project, PLIA is holding a 14-day public comment period. PLIA invites public comment on the following project:

USTLG Project located at 1315 Key Peninsula Highway NW, Lakebay, WA 98349.

You may review documents at: https://plia.wa.gov/state-environmental-policy-act-sepa-projects/

Please direct any questions or comments to Jeremy Richtmyre by February 27, 2025, at Jeremy.richtmyre@plia.wa.gov.

IDX-1009031

February 13, 2025