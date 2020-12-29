PUBLIC NOTICE-Stormwater Discharges

PUBLIC NOTICE

David Rodway, 3701 Taylor Way, Tacoma, WA 98421-3201, is seeking modification of coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities at the industrial site, known as WW Industrial Tacoma, located at 3701 Taylor Way in Tacoma. Activities requiring permit modification include updating the facility’s NAICS code to better reflect onsite industrial activities. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to:

Department of Ecology, Water Quality Program – Industrial Stormwater, P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.

IDX-916694

December 29, 2020 & January 5, 2021