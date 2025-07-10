Public Notice-NPDES

Public Notice

Cascade Christian Schools, Ray Ossman, 815 21st ST SE Puyallup, WA 98732, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Cascade Christian School, is located at 815 21st St SE in Puyallup in Pierce county. This project involves 4.33 acres of soil disturbance for Other (Education) construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Deer Creek Bypass. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater Washington State Department

of Ecology P.O. Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1016399

July 10, 17, 2025