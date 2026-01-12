PUBLIC NOTICE-NOI Application

PUBLIC NOTICE

Street Initiative Package #30

NOI Application

City of Tacoma, Veronicah Munyao, 747 Market St Rm 544 Tacoma, WA 98402-3701, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project is Street Initiative Package #30, and is located at Railroad St – Prospect to Dead End East of 54th St, S 54th St -Railroad St to Tacoma Mall Bl, S 53rd St from Oakes to Railroad St, State St from S 54th St to Dead End South, Prospect St from Railroad St to Dead End South, Alley between Wapato and Prospect from Railroad St to S 56th St, Steele St from Railroad St to S 52nd St, S 50th St from Wapato St to Tacoma Mall Boulevard, Trafton from S 50th to Midblock South of S 50th, Steele St from S 50th north to dead end, in Tacoma, in Pierce County. This project involves 4.84 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Puyallup River/Puget Sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1025037

January 12, 20, 2026