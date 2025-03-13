PUBLIC NOTICE

Crown Pacific Fine Foods, Inc. 8809 South 190th Street, Kent, WA 98031 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Crown Pacific Fine Foods Warehouse is located at 13208 Canyon Road East, Puyallup, Pierce County, WA 98375. This project involves 4.65 acres of soil disturbance for commercial site development followed by building construction. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all stormwaters will disperse through two basins: east and west. The east basin disperses to the exiting Pierce County storm conveyance system located in Canyon Road. The west basin disperses to a wetland traveling south. Approximately 1.5 miles downstream the west basin converges with the east basin in Canyon Road. Stormwater continues south to Brookdale Ave, turning westerly into an open county ditch for 1 mile with eventual discharge to the Pierce County Regional Infiltration Pond located on the south side of Brookdale Road East. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1010469

March 13, 20, 2025