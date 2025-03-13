PUBLIC NOTICE-Carrera Oaks

PUBLIC NOTICE

Garrette Custom Homes, Inc., 4802 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98409, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Carrera Oaks, is located at 13222 Spanaway Loop Road South, Spanaway, Pierce County, WA 98444. This project involves 15.94 acres of soil disturbance for residential site development followed by home building activities. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all stormwater is proposed for infiltration with a potential to discharge through an existing Pierce County storm conveyance system with eventual discharge to Spanaway Creek. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1010480

March 13, 20, 2025