Public Notice-Carlile Tacoma Terminal

Public Notice

Carlile Transportation Systems, Inc., 1800 East 1st AVE, Anchorage, AK 99501 is seeking modification of coverage under the Washington Department of Ecology’s NPDES General Permit for Stormwater Discharges Associated with Industrial Activities at the industrial site, known as Carlile Tacoma Terminal located at 2301 Taylor Way in Tacoma, WA.

Activities requiring permit modification include Requesting a 120-day extension for operational status of Level 3 corrective action.

Any person desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology concerning this application may notify Ecology in writing within 30 days from the last date of publication of this notice. Comments may be submitted to:

Washington Dept of Ecology

Water Quality Program – Industrial Stormwater PO Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696 IDX-966346

November 8, 15, 2022