The Tacoma Main Library has delayed opening its doors until 2025 after having closed for renovations in September 2023.

Library director Kate Larsen said the delays are caused by manufacturing and supply chain delays, needing to upgrade our electric system along with flooring and ceiling challenges.

“We’ve experienced a number of delays which isn’t surprising given the age of the building and the surprises that popped up during demo,” Larsen said. “We are no longer in the ‘discovery’ phase; demolition is over, the glass storefronts are here and most of our materials have arrived. We are hoping for calm waters and smooth sailing towards our opening date!”

In 2020, the City of Tacoma and Tacoma Public Library were hit with a budget shortfall due to the pandemic, while usage at the Main library had been in decline over that past two decades. The Tacoma library website states most people reported that lack of parking, unwelcoming and uninspiring spaces and safety concerns caused them to discontinue visiting the main library.

“While libraries were closed during the pandemic and we navigated budget challenges, the constraints of operations spurred creative and imaginative problem solving in how to better utilize the space, resources, and number of staff at Main Library to benefit the entire library system,” Larsen said. “The remodel will center library services and collections on the first floor while welcoming an ‘incubator model’ on the second floor, converting it to spaces for nonprofit community organizations to access below-market rate rent for hosting programs, unique collections, and services that align with our mission.”

Larsen said some of the benefits public libraries bring to the community are they provide access to resources and information and a community hub where people can feel welcome.

“Plus, public libraries are constantly evolving to meet the needs of our community, so our services, collections, and resources are ever-adapting and expanding,” Larson said.

The planned renovations will help the library better meet the needs of the community.

“The goal of this project is to make the library a more efficient, safe, and welcoming environment.”

With 95,000 square feet, Larsen said the facility has potential to serve the community in more ways, such as transforming the second floor of the library into operational and programming spaces for nonprofit partners such as the Tacoma Tool Library and Write253.

Larsen said upgrades will primarily be made to the modern addition, which was last remodeled in 1990. The Olympic and other meeting rooms and the Handforth Gallery will also be refreshed, Larsen said.

“Added amenities will offer a comfortable and modern library setting for patrons of all ages,” Larsen said. “New offerings include meeting, study, and event rooms, a suite of Maker Labs for creative pursuits and learning opportunities, a computer lab, a teen space, a children’s area, a gallery featuring local artists, and “Tacoma’s Living Room,” an adult reading and co-working area with comfortable furnishings.”

When complete, the library will be hosting a ticketed fundraiser event offering a first glimpse inside. Then, Tacoma Public Library will host a grand reopening celebration for the community to show Tacoma the reimagined Main Library with all of its new features.

“Although we know the delays are disappointing, we know that the reimagined Main Library is worth the wait and will be an asset to our community for years to come.”

Photos by Drew Dotson The Tacoma Main Library is located at 1102 Tacoma Ave. S. and is expected to re-open in 2025.

