Proud Patriots Gold Buffalo Coin Review: 2022 24K Gold $50 American Gold Buffalo Indian Head TRIBUTE Coin

Proud Patriots is offering a free gold buffalo coin online.

Anyone can buy the free 2022 24K gold $50 American gold buffalo Indian head tribute coin online today for free – you just pay shipping.

Is Proud Patriots legit? What’s the catch with the Proud Patriots’ free gold buffalo coin offer? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new coin today in our review.

About Proud Patriots

Proud Patriots is an Orlando-based retailer best-known for selling coins, memorabilia, collectibles, and Trump-themed merchandise online.

As part of a 2022 promotion, Proud Patriots is offering free coins – you just pay shipping.

Proud Patriots makes its free gold buffalo coin in the United States. The coin is a replica of the original coin, which was one of the first to be made of 1oz of .9999 fine gold. It’s a copy of an historic coin that played an important role in US Mint history.

Proud Patriots was founded on three principles, including to promote the American way of life, to employ American workers and manufacturers, and to provide excellent customer service. By buying the Proud Patriots gold buffalo coin online today, you get a front row seat to all three principles.

What is the Free 2022 24K Gold $50 American Gold Buffalo Indian Head Tribute Coin?

Proud Patriots is also offering a free 2022 24K gold $50 American gold buffalo Indian head tribute coin. The coin is available for “free”, but you pay shipping and handling fees.

Each coin comes with the following features:

High quality guarantee with certificate of authenticity

Made in the United States

Based on a coin made from .9999 fine gold (one of the purest gold coins ever made in the United States)

24K gold on both sides

Comes with certificate of authenticity

The original $50 gold buffalo coin is one of the purest gold coins ever made in the United States. It was the first coin made with .9999 pure 24KT gold. The design of the coin was based on the famous buffalo nickel, which was minted from 1913 to 1938.

Today, the $50 gold buffalo coin remains popular with investors and coin collectors. The coin is rare: the original production of the coin stopped because of a temporary shortage of specially made gold blanks.

You can reserve a Proud Patriots $50 buffalo gold coin of your own featuring 14mg of 24 KT gold. The coin is available for free – you just pay shipping and handling costs.

Proud Patriots made the coin as part of a limited collector’s series. Once the company runs out of coins, they’re not making any more.

Proud Patriots Gold Buffalo Coin Pricing

Proud Patriots is selling the gold buffalo coin for “free”, although you still pay shipping and handling costs for each coin. The more coins you buy, the cheaper your shipping and handling costs will be per coin.

Here’s how pricing works for the gold buffalo coin:

1 x Gold Buffalo Coin: $0 + $12.95 Shipping ($12.95 shipping per coin)

$0 + $12.95 Shipping ($12.95 shipping per coin) 3 x Gold Coins: $0 + $29.85 Shipping ($9.95 shipping per coin)

$0 + $29.85 Shipping ($9.95 shipping per coin) 5 x Gold Buffalo Coins: $0 + $44.75 Shipping ($8.95 shipping per coin)

All purchases include a 14 day trial to the 1776 Society.

The sales page also has two upsell offers, including:

Washington Crossing the Delaware Gold Coin (+$9.97): This commemorative coin features the iconic image of George Washington crossing the Delaware River, as well as a portrait of his likeness on the reverse side of the coin.

Rush Order (+$2.97): You can pay an extra $2.97 to bump your order to the front of the shipping line, giving your order priority in the Proud Patriots fulfillment center.

What is the 1776 Society?

Proud Patriots is bundling all gold buffalo coin purchases with a 14-day trial to the 1776 Society. When you buy the free gold buffalo coin online today, you’re agreeing to join the 1776 Society.

After your 14 day trial concludes, you’ll pay $19.99 per month to maintain membership in the 1776 Society. Proud Patriots continues to charge you for membership until you cancel, and you’ll be charged automatically at the conclusion of your 14 day free trial.

Your 1776 Society membership includes access to special bonus offers and discount codes, a monthly gift, and a community of like-minded patriots, among other perks.

Here’s what you get when you join the 1776 Society:

Access to a community of true patriots of the United States

A free gift every month

Members-only discounts, exclusive offers, and other perks

If you decide the 1776 Society isn’t the right choice for you after the 14 day trial, then you can cancel and avoid any future charges.

Here’s how 1776 Society membership pricing works:

14 Day Trial (Bundled with All Gold Buffalo Coin Purchases): Free for the first 14 days

Free for the first 14 days Monthly Subscription (Billed Automatically at Conclusion of 14 Day Trial): $19.99 per month

To cancel your subscription to the 1776 Society, contact support@proudpatriots.com or call 321-888-3957.

What’s the Catch?

Companies rarely give away things for free online without expecting something in return. So what’s the catch with Proud Patriots’ gold buffalo coin offer?

The “catch” is that all gold buffalo coin purchases come with a mandatory 14-day trial to the 1776 Society. If you do not cancel that trial after the 14 day period, you will be charged $19.99 per month, and you will continue to be charged $19.99 per month until you cancel.

The other “catch” is that all free gold buffalo coin purchases aren’t actually free: you must pay a shipping fee of $9 to $13 per coin. Because each coin appears to be worth less than $9, this shipping fee covers the real cost of the coin.

Proud Patriots Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Proud Patriots is a relatively new online enterprise, and there are few reviews for the Orlando-based retailer online.

However, Proud Patriots appears to be legitimate: when you order a coin online today, you legitimately receive that coin in the mail a few days later. Proud Patriots bundles a 14-day trial (and $19.99 subsequent subscription) with all purchases, but they’re transparent with these fees upfront, and all costs are disclosed on the sales page.

Customers have given Proud Patriots an average rating of 3.2 stars out of 5 on TrustPilot.

Some TrustPilot users complained about their customer service experience, while others claim they did not receive the products as advertised. Other customers claim to have been impressed with Proud Patriots’ products and the overall purchasing process.

Proud Patriots Refund Policy

Proud Patriots has a 30 day moneyback guarantee on all currency products and bobbleheads.

If you’re unsatisfied with your purchase, then contact the company to request a complete refund within 30 days of your original purchase.

Contact Proud Patriots

Proud Patriots is based in Orlando, Florida. The company employs its customer service team in the United States and makes many of its products in the United States.

You can contact Proud Patriots by email, phone, or mail:

Email: support@proudpatriots.com

support@proudpatriots.com Phone: 321-888-3957

321-888-3957 Mailing Address: 100 E Pine Street, Suite 110, Orlando, FL 32801

Conclusion

Proud Patriots is offering a free gold buffalo coin online as part of a 2022 promotion.

You just pay shipping, then genuinely receive a legitimate gold buffalo coin in the mail. Each coin honors America’s past while replicating a historic, commemorative coin.

To learn more about Proud Patriots’ free gold buffalo coin offer and how it works, or to buy the coin online today, visit the official website at ProudPatriots.com >>>

