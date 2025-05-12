Probate No. 98-4-01064-1

NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

(RCW 11.68.100; 11.76.040)

CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

RUBY H. RULIEN,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

(1) A final report and petition for distribution has been filed with the clerk of the court in the above-captioned estate. The court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative. (2) The Final Account and Petition for Distribution will be heard in the Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402 at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the petition and/or final account.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: May 12, 2025

/S/ Donovan W. Rulien, II, Personal Representative of Estate of RUBY H. RULIEN

