PROBATE NO. 24-4-00438-3 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Matter of the Estate of

ROBERT W. GREGORY,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below has been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 1, 2024

Co-Personal Representatives:

Alan M. Gregory

Ann C. Gregory

Attorney for the Co-Personal

Representatives: Daniel M. Goodrich

Address for Mailing or Service:

Alan M. Gregory

76 Bridgegate Drive

San Rafael, CA 94903

Ann C. Gregory

2423 Filbert Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

Daniel M. Goodrich

Hillis Clark Martin & Peterson P.S.

999 Third Avenue, Suite 4600

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of Probate Proceedings and

King County Superior Court

Cause Number: 24-4-00438-3 SEA

/s/ ALAN M. GREGORY Co-Personal Representative

/s/ ANN C. GREGORY Co-Personal Representative

Attorneys for the Co-Personal

Representatives:

HILLIS CLARK MARTIN &

PETERSON P.S.

/s/ Daniel M. Goodrich

Daniel M. Goodrich, WSBA #48153

999 Third Avenue, Suite 4600

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 623-1745

IDX-992376

March 1, 8, 15, 2024