Power Plate Reviews – Is PowerPlate Move Whole Body Vibrator Workout Legit?

Power Plate is a home fitness device sold exclusively online. Vibrating 35 times per second, Power Plate helps with circulation, flexibility, core strength, balance, bone density, fat burning, cellulite, and more while offering dozens of unique home workout options.

Keep reading to discover how Power Plate works and whether it lives up to the hype today in our review.

About Power Plate

Power Plate is a vibrating home workout device popularized by Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Mark Wahlberg, Sting, and other athletes and celebrities.

By incorporating Power Plate into your workouts, you can unlock the power of nano vibrations. These nano vibrations activate more muscle, increase fat-burning rate, recruit more muscle fibers, and help achieve a range of effects – from cellulite reduction to better core strength.

Sold exclusively on PowerPlate.com, the Power Plate is marketed to beginners and elite athletes alike. Some use Power Plate to target the last bit of stubborn belly fat. Others use Power Plate to help burn fat quicker, increase strength, or improve flexibility. Whether you’re starting a weight loss program for the first time or looking for an extra exercise edge, you could benefit from Power Plate.

Studies show vibrational therapy can enhance fat burning, reduce cellulite, improve muscle formation, and provide other powerful benefits. With Power Plate, you get dozens of workouts to enhance the efficiency of your exercise in various ways.

Power Plate Benefits

Power Plate offers all of the following benefits:

Vibrates 35 times per second to deliver the power of nano vibrations

Features a special frequency called PrecisionWave

Increases calorie burning and enhances workout intensity because your body naturally fights back against vibrations and tries to stabilize itself

Helps activate more muscle, tighten skin, improve flexibility, increase circulation, and improve bone strength, among other benefits

Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood, Serena Williams, Sting, Mark Wahlberg, and Rafael Nadal are among the verified Power Plate customers

Science-backed device recommended by some of the world’s leading doctors and hospitals

How Power Plate Works

Power Plate works using the power of nano vibrations. When you activate Power Plate, it starts to vibrate 35 times per second. These nano vibrations deliver powerful effects.

Power Plate is specifically designed to operate at a frequency called PrecisionWave. Here’s how that PrecisionWave technology works:

You turn on Power Plate, and it starts to vibrate 35 times per second

You perform various workouts, movements, and stances involving Power Plate

Your body naturally attempts to fight back against the Power Plate’s vibrations to stabilize itself

This natural reflexive response to the vibrations activates more muscles and increases the fat-burn rate

While a standard workout recruits 55% of muscle fiber, a Power Plate workout recruits 95% of muscle fiber

When practicing Power Plate workouts regularly, you can burn fat quicker, tighten skin, improve circulation, boost strength, improve flexibility, and enjoy other benefits

Power Plate Workouts

You can incorporate Power Plate into dozens of workouts, movements, and exercises – from low-impact cardio workouts to High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to strength training and more.

Power Plate has published a full list of workouts online at PowerPlate.com. Power Plate’s certified personal trainers guide you through each workout with an instructional video.

Each workout is designed to be highly efficient compared to traditional exercise, amplifying the benefits of smaller movements for maximum fat burning and muscle development effectiveness.

Available Power Plate workouts currently featured online include:

10-minute beginner workout

20-minute intermediate workout

20-minute body weight workout

10-minute body weight workout

9-minute healthy living routine

30-minute strong workout

20-minute cardio workout

Total body cardio workout

18-minute strength workout

18-minute HIIT workout

You can find more workouts at the Power Plate YouTube channel. Or, you can download the Power Plate app for iOS or Android to take Power Plate workouts on the go.

Scientific Evidence for Power Plate

Vibrational therapy has been studied for decades for its potential effects on strength, conditioning, and flexibility. Today, many of the world’s best athletes, doctors, and other experts recommend using vibrational therapy – and multiple clinical trials have validated the benefits of vibrational therapy. We’ll review some of that evidence below.

A 2004 study, for example, found vibration training significantly improved lean muscle mass and overall strength. Volunteers used vibrational therapy devices over a 24-week period and found a significant increase in lean muscle mass (fat-free mass) in the whole body vibration group. Researchers also found improvements in workout effectiveness, gait, and other benefits, although there were no observed differences in weight or body fat percentage.

Many older adults use Power Plate to improve mobility, boost bone density, and remain active at all ages. A 2019 study found that whole body vibration can significantly improve balance and gait in elderly adults. Researchers also found vibrational therapy led to a significant improvement in walking performance in two groups of patients, including those who had recently suffered a stroke and those with knee osteoarthritis.

The Mayo Clinic claims whole body vibration can reduce back pain, improve strength and balance, and reduce bone loss, among other benefits, citing studies to validate each of these benefits. General exercise can also provide these benefits, which means Power Plate could provide exercise-like benefits without the intensity.

Vibrational therapy could improve strength. One study found vibrational therapy increased the isometric strength of knee extensors by 16.6% and quadriceps strength by 9%, for example, causing significant improvements in lower body strength and overall explosiveness.

Vibrational therapy could even make you jump higher. In the same 12-week study, researchers found that vibrational therapy improved vertical jump height. Researchers attributed the effect to better knee and quad strength, observing significant improvements in muscle and jump height compared to placebo treatment. Specifically, vibrational therapy led to a 9% improvement in vertical jump height.

Some therapists recommend vibrational therapy to recover after an injury. In one study, researchers found whole body vibration therapy significantly improved recovery times from an ACL rupture. By vibrating the whole body, the therapy helped joints, muscles, tissues, and bones to improve to their original state.

There’s even evidence that Power Plate and other vibrational therapy devices can reduce cellulite. In one study, researchers found that vibrational therapy lowered cellulite’s appearance by 25.7%. A separate group lowered the appearance of cellulite by 32.3% after using vibrational therapy and cardio at the same time. Vibrational therapy appears to work by targeting subcutaneous dimpled fat deposits.

For more information about the science behind Power Plate and how the device works, visit the Power Plate references page here, which has dozens of trials validating the advertised benefits.

What to Expect When Using a Power Plate

According to the makers of Power Plate and the scientific evidence linked above, the device can lead to the following benefits:

Activate More Muscle Fiber: A normal workout recruits only 55% of muscle fiber, while a Power Plate workout recruits 95% of muscle fibers. When you recruit more muscle fiber, you’re burning more calories, growing more muscles, and optimizing your workout results in multiple ways.

Increase Fat Burning: Power Plate increases the rate of fat burning. When you use a Power Plate, you burn more fat. You’re activating more muscle fiber, which naturally burns more calories. However, you’re also forcing your body to naturally fight back against vibrations to stabilize itself, leading to greater muscle recruitment and more full-body exercise.

Tighten Skin & Reduce Cellulite: Some people use Power Plate and other vibrational training systems to tighten skin and reduce cellulite. The vibrations of the device activate the muscle fibers within your skin, tightening the area to reduce the appearance of cellulite. Power Plate can also firm up your skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and support other benefits across your body.

Increase Strength: Power Plate can deliver superior strength training results compared to other workouts. By incorporating vibrations into your workouts, you’re forcing your body to fight back against vibrations with a greater number of muscle fibers, which can lead to superior strength training results.

Improve Flexibility: Many people like vibrational therapy to improve flexibility. Some find their muscles are looser after a workout with Power Plate, for example, while others use specific Power Plate movements to enhance mobility and flexibility.

Improve Core Strength: Core strength is crucial for balance. When you use Power Plate, you can improve core strength as your body naturally fights back against the vibrations while maintaining good balance.

Increase Circulation: Power Plate can increase circulation, supporting cardiovascular health and improving exercise performance. According to two separate studies, Power Plate’s whole body vibration decreased arterial stiffness and lowered blood pressure. Power Plate decreased arterial stiffness and increased blood flow and oxygenation. Better circulation can lead to better health, but it’s also crucial for cognitive and physical performance. Better blood flow can lead to increased oxygenation throughout your body, for example, helping to deliver maximum performance.

Improve Bone Density: Some studies have found vibrational therapy improves bone density. One study showed Power Plate improved bone density by 1.5% compared to a placebo. And some physicians use Power Plate to treat osteoporosis – a disease characterized by poor bone density.

Other Power Plate Features

Power Plate also has other features to enhance its effectiveness and usability. Some of the usability features behind Power Plate include:

Multiple Time Selectors: You can customize time on Power Plate, choosing from a range of options to match the unique needs of your workout.

Remote Control: Adjust Power Plate settings remotely using the included remote control. All purchases come with a remote control that makes it easy to adjust Power Plate from across the room.

Portable: Power Plate is a large device, but it’s still portable. You can carry it between rooms, for example, and move it around your workout room to perform a variety of workouts and movements.

Dozens of Workout Options: Power Plate comes with dozens of workout options, movements, exercises, and more. Whether you’re looking for a strength training workout, cardio exercise, or any other type of workout, you can find a range of options with Power Plate

Textured Surface for Better Grip: To ensure maximum grip, the Power Plate has a textured surface, making it easy to stand on Power Plate, grip the device, and use it in all types of workouts.

Adjustable Modes: Power Plate has multiple customization options to deliver the workout you need, from light to heavy vibrations.

Not Just for Athletes: Power Plate is popular with athletes, although it also delivers powerful benefits to ordinary people, non-athletes, and those with all types of training goals.

Painless Vibrations: Power Plate delivers powerful vibrations without being overpowering or aggressive. The vibrations are designed to help with training without discomfort or pain. And, if you find a setting too aggressive, you can reduce vibration intensity to better suit your needs.

Quiet Operation: Power Plate is surprisingly quiet and designed for use in the home.

Work Smarter, Not Harder: Power Plate helps you work smarter and harder without feeling like you’re working harder. The device’s vibrations naturally activate more muscle fibers

Power Plate Reviews

Power Plate is backed by strong online reviews from athletes, celebrities, doctors, hospitals, and ordinary customers. Generally, customers are happy with Power Plate and how it works, and many claim to have noticed significant effects after using it regularly.

Here are some of the reviews left by verified purchasers, doctors, and celebrities online:

Multiple customers praise Power Plate for enhancing the efficiency of their workouts, and many customers claim to have noticed significant benefits after incorporating Power Plate regularly into their workouts

Other customers like how Power Plate works with just a few minutes per day; some people work out for just 10 to 20 minutes per day with Power Plate and have observed significant benefits

Power Plate is popular among elite athletes and celebrities, but it’s also popular among those with mobility issues, neuropathy, and other specific conditions

Clint Eastwood describes Power Plate as “a fast and effective way to stay in shape”

Serena Williams uses Power Plate to “accelerate the recovery and healing process”

Dr. Hilary Jones, GP Doctor and Health Expert for The Sun on Sunday, recommends Power Plate for fitness training, remedial sports treatments, shin splints, muscle stiffness, backache, groin strain, and other aches and pains; he also plans to introduce Power Plate to his mother, who has osteoporosis

Morgan Freeman claims “exercising on the Power Plate machine really does work”

Erik Helland, the Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Chicago Bulls, claims to use Power Plate with his players, describing it as “a very effective and popular training modality” that has delivered “impressive results even after a short period of use” including better strength, flexibility, circulation, and metabolism

Overall, customers are happy with Power Plate and how it works, praising the home workout device for delivering powerful vibration-based benefits while improving strength, flexibility, circulation, and more. According to the official website, 99% of customers would recommend Power Plate to a friend.

Power Plate Pricing

The most popular Power Plate, the Power Plate Move, is priced at a one-time fee of $2,471 or $120 per month via financing.

Here’s how are the options for ordering the Power Plate online today:

One-Time Upfront Payment: $2,471

$2,471 Monthly Payments: $120 per month

The ordinary retail price of a Power Plate is $3,295. As part of a late 2022 / early 2023 promotion, the makers of Power Plate have reduced the price to $2,471, giving you a discount of $824.

You can buy Power Plate in two colors: red or silver.

You can also add Power Plate accessories to your order at a discounted rate, including:

Power Plate MOVE Stability Bar & Power Shield: $749

$749 Large Support Cushion: $186

$186 Lumbar Support Pillow: $37

$37 Move Power Shield: $224

Other Power Plate Products

The Power Plate Move is the most popular version of the Power Plate. However, you can also buy a Personal Power Plate or the Power Plate My5 stand, among other options.

Here are all Power Plate products currently available online through PowerPlate.com:

Personal Power Plate: $1,346

$1,346 Power Plate Move: $2,471

$2,471 Power Plate Move Limited Edition Black + Free Slam Ball: $2,665

$2,665 Power Plate My5: $3,975

$3,975 Power Plate My7: $6,746

$6,746 Power Plate Pro5: $7,495

$7,495 Power Plate Pro5HP: $8,995

$8,995 Power Plate Pro7: $9,995

$9,995 Power Plate Pro7HC: $11,995

About Power Plate

Power Plate is a Northbrook, Illinois-based company. The company uses patented 3D vibration technology in Power Plate to provide gentle, low-impact vibrations without excessive movement.

Power Plate has also received two combined medical accreditations: it’s an MDD Certified Medical Device and a Class 1C US FDA-registered device.

The Power Plate team includes coaches and performance specialists with 200+ years of combined experience helping athletes, clients, patients, and gym members improve their health and wellness. Power Plate also has an advisory board of coaches, trainers, and other certified experts.

You can contact the Power Plate customer service team and Performance Health Systems via the following:

Phone: (877) 877-5283

(877) 877-5283 Email: customercare@powerplate.com

customercare@powerplate.com Mailing Address: 401 Huehl Road, Suite 2A, Northbrook, IL 60062

Conclusion

Power Plate is a vibrational therapy device popular with celebrities, athletes, and anyone who wants to get more out of their daily workouts.

Using Power Plate daily can increase muscle fiber activation, burn more fat, improve mobility, boost circulation, and enjoy other benefits.

To learn more about Power Plate and how it works or to buy Power Plate today, visit the official website at PowerPlate.com.