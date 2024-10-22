PORT OF TACOMA-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE WAC 197-11-970 Project Name: Structures Demolition at 4012 SR 509

Description of proposal: The Port of Tacoma (Port) proposes to demolish seven (7) existing structures at 4012 SR 509. The structures to be demolished include a single story industrial building with a square footage of 26,750 square feet, three storage sheds/outbuildings with square footages of 270 square feet, 1,500 square feet and 330 square feet, a metal storage structure with a square footage of 3,250 square feet, a steel locomotive maintenance structure with a square footage of 4,000 square feet, and a single story office building with a square footage of 1,430 square feet. All structures listed above will be demolished above finish grade, with existing concrete foundations and floor slabs to remain. Ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as other building materials with a market will be recycled. There will be no impacts to onsite wetlands or nearby waterbodies.

Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The Project is located at Port of Tacoma – 4012 SR 509 S Frontage Road, Tacoma, WA 98421; Sections 01 and 02, Township 20, Range 03

Lead agency: Port of Tacoma The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Additional project and/or State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) information is available upon request at the Port of Tacoma’s Administration building, located at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portof tacoma.com/sepa.

Comments: This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under Chapter 197-11-340(2) Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Pursuant to Port policy, all interested parties shall have 14 calendars days to comment on the proposed SEPA threshold determination. The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the start date of the comment period described below. Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Heather Curbow (enviroment@portoftacoma.com) at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comment Start Date: 10/22/24

Comment End Date: 11/05/24

IDX-1004209

October 22, 2024