PLIA-PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Notice

WAC 197-11-970 SEPA Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

Public Comment Period: October 8, 2025 – October 22, 2025

The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA) has issued a DNS to a participant in PLIA’s Heating Oil Loan and Grant (HOLG) Program whose project is located in Pierce County. Prior to starting this participant’s project, PLIA is holding a 14-day public comment period. PLIA invites public comment on the following project: HOLG Project located at 6617 Waller Road East, Tacoma, WA 98443. You may review documents at: https://plia.wa.gov/state-environmental-policy-act-sepa-projects/

Please direct any questions or comments to Jeremy Richtmyre by October 22, 2025, at Jeremy.richtmyre@plia.wa.gov.

IDX-1020644

October 8, 2025