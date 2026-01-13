PLIA-Public Notice

Public Notice

WAC 197-11-970 SEPA Determination of Non-Significance (DNS)

Public Comment Period: January 13, 2026 – January 27, 2026

The Washington State Pollution Liability Insurance Agency (PLIA) has issued a DNS to a participant in PLIA’s Financial Assurance (FA) Program located in Pierce County. Prior to starting this participant’s project, PLIA is holding a 14-day public comment period. PLIA invites public comment on the following project: FA Program project located at 3420 Meridian Avenue E, Edgewood, WA 98371.

You may review documents at: https://plia.wa.gov/state-environmental-policy-act-sepa-projects/

Please direct any questions or comments to Jeremy Richtmyre by January 27, 2026, at

Jeremy.richtmyre@plia.wa.gov.

IDX-1024921

