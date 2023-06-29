PIERCE TRANSIT-TITLE VI SERVICE EQUITY ANALYSIS

PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TITLE VI SERVICE EQUITY ANALYSIS

ROUTE 101 GIG HARBOR TROLLEY TEMPORARY SERVICE REDUCTION A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on a temporary service reduction for Route 101, Gig Harbor Trolley. Pierce Transit is only able to operate the Gig Harbor Trolley on Thursdays and Saturdays from July 1 – August 31, 2023. This service reduction is due to operator shortages, Pierce Transit hopes to recover future service as staffing allows. Per Pierce Transit Code 1.60.010(A), all major service changes are subject to an equity analysis which includes evaluation of adverse effects on minority and low income populations. The Board of Commissioners will consider the findings of a Title VI Service Equity Analysis and consider the reduced service levels at their July 10, 2023, meeting.

The Title VI Service Equity Analysis for Route 101 Service Reduction may be viewed on the Agency’s website at https://www.piercetransit.org/documents/.

Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the July 10, 2023, Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners meeting agenda page by visiting meetings https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after July 5, 2023. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Tina Lee, Planning Manager, via email at tlee@piercetransit.org, or via mail at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to 5:00 p.m. July 7, 2023.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations. Dated this 28th day of June 2023.

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index and Tacoma News Tribune on June 29, 2023. IDX-979714