Pierce Transit

Request for Quote 1504

(2) Cuda Parts Washers

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal cor-

poration with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Quotes are being solicited from bidders to provide two (2) Cuda parts washers with listed additional options; and recycle/dispose three (3) Cuda parts washers that have exceeded their useful life.

*Two (2) Cuda Cleaning Systems

Front-Load 2530 Series 460 volt/3 phase (Part No. 1.043-366.0)

*Two (2) Preferred Options Package

– Contains parts tree, small parts basket, containment ring, and oil-drain container (Part No. 8.914-906.0)

*Two (2) Automatic Water Fill (Part

No. 8.915-113.0)

*Two (2) Heater and Skimmer Timer, 24 hour 7 day (Part No. 8.725-268.0)

*Two (2) Hour Meter (Part No.

9.802-283.0)

*Two (2) Cuda 1993 Parts Washer

Detergent

Provide and deliver two (2) Cuda

parts washers to Pierce Transit’s Building 1, located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. Contractor shall install the preferred options package, automatic water fill, heater and skimmer timer, and the hour meter on the parts washers prior to delivering to Pierce Transit. The Cuda parts washers are to arrive at Pierce Transit “ready-to-use.” The Contractor is responsible for le-

gally recycling or disposing of three (3) Cuda parts washers. The parts washers will be unhooked by Pierce Transit and ready for removal. All inquiries regarding the Scope of

Work and Requirements of this Quote Request must be in writing and directed to Amber Liebel, Contract Coordinator via email aliebel@piercetransit.org Quotes must be submitted elec-

tronically to aliebel@piercetransit.org no later than 3:00 PM on November 22, 2022 on the bid form provided.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Good and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

IDX-966860

November 15, 2022