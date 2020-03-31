PIERCE TRANSIT-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

Bids

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #1038

SECURITY ENHANCEMENTS LIFE CYCLE

ARCHITECTURAL/ENGINEERING SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting Statements of Qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional engineering and architectural services to complete the design and technical specifications for the Security Enhancements Life Cycle project. Request for Qualification documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Statements of Qualifications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on April 22, 2020, and may be submitted electronically to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager; email: lshilley@piercetransit.org.

