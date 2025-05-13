PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS #E2242

For

A COMPREHENSIVE FACILITIES CONDITION ASSESSMENT UNDER THE TRANSIT ASSET MANAGEMENT PLAN (TAMP) REPORTING REQUIREMENT OF THE FTA IN 2026

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting Statements of Qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing consultant services to conduct a Comprehensive Facilities Condition Assessment Under the Transit Asset Management Plan (TAMP) Reporting Requirement of the FTA in 2026 of all Headquarters Buildings and all public-facing properties owned and operated by Pierce Transit (e.g., Transit Centers, Transit Stations, and Park-and-Ride Lots), as well as identify any physical accessibility obstacles of the public-facing portions of these facilities.

Request for Qualification documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

An optional pre-proposal walk-through of our Lakewood Headquarters will be held on May 29, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. commencing at the main Reception Lobby at Pierce Transit, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The walk-through will provide the opportunity to view the facilities at the Lakewood Headquarters that are not generally open to the public. Please RSVP to:

Transit_Development_Admin.RFQ_for_Facility_Condition_Assessment@docs-us3.e-builder.net if you plan to attend the walk-through. Statements of Qualifications will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. June 13, 2025, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Procurement Coordinator, email:Transit_Development_Admin.RFQ_for_Facility_Condition_Assessment@docs-us3.e-builder.net IDX-1013542

May 13, 2025