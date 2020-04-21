PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NO. 1048

FOR REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL REVIEW SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Proposals are being solicited from qualified contractors to provide Real Estate Appraisal Review Services for the Bus Rapid Transit Pacific Avenue/State Route 7 Corridor Project. Request for Proposal documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals are due by 5:00 p.m., May 12, 2020, and may be sent by mail in sealed envelope(s), clearly marked as to content, with the Proposer’s name, along with “Proposal: 1048” or emailed to:

Pierce Transit Attention: Naomi Graham, Purchasing Coordinator

3701 96th Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499-4431

Email: ngraham@piercetransit.org This Project may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Naomi Graham

Purchasing Coordinator

April 21, 2020