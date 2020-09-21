PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1107

GRAPHIC DESIGN, PRODUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF

GILLIG BATTERY ELECTRIC BUS VEHICLE WRAPS

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing services to design, produce and install full vehicle wraps for the Gillig battery electric buses. Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A virtual pre-proposal Teams meeting will be held Tuesday September 29th at 1:00 pm. The call-in number is 1-206-899-2838. The conference ID is 994 925 167#. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents.

Proposals will be accepted until 3 p.m. October 8, 2020, and may be submitted electronically to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager. email: lshilley@piercetransit.org.

September 21, 2020