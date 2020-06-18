PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

NO. 1072

FOR CONSTRUCTION AUDIT

SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide construction audit services for two (2) General Contractor/Construction Manager (GC/CM) projects as required by Washington State Code RCW 39.10.350 (5) as applied to heavy civil construction projects.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. July 2, 2020, and may be submitted electronically to Naomi Graham, Purchasing Coordinator: email: ngraham@piercetransit.org.

This Project may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Consultant will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Naomi Graham

Purchasing Coordinator

June 18, 2020