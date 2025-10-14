PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2322

MULTIMODAL REAL-TIME

TRANSIT TRIP PLANNING APPLICATION

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit (PT) is looking for a partnership with a mobile app developer for the purposes of endorsing one transit trip planning app, that also includes the ability to integrate with Token Transit, Inc. a mobile fare ticketing tool, across the entire service area. PT believes that a robust mobile transit trip planning app with the integration of fare payment functionality will support the strategic goal of “Customer First Mindset,” as identified in PT’s Strategic Goals, which states, “The first corner of the “strategic building,” and the foremost goal, is to foster a customer first mindset throughout our organization, ensuring that our riders’ needs, comfort, safety and satisfaction are at the heart of everything we do. “

The service should allow individuals interested in accessing information about Pierce Transit’s fixed-route, and on-demand Runner services to visualize the geographical location of these services, when these services are available and how to best utilize Pierce Transit’s transportation system from a point of origin to a destination.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, and specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A virtual pre-proposal meeting will be held October 21, 2025 from 2:30 – 3:30 PM. Dial in by phone +1206-899-2838,,247542319# United States, Bainbridge Island

Phone conference ID: 247 542 319#

All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. November 4, 2025, and must be submitted via Email to Information_Technology_Department.E2322_Proposals@docs-us3.e-builder.net. It is the responsibility of the proposer to verify Pierce Transit’s receipt of the proposal. Questions can be directed to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager; Email: lshilley@piercetransit.org,

Phone: 253.581.8059.

IDX-1021129

October 14, 2025