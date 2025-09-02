PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2306

For

EMPLOYEE DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING AND

LABORATORY ANALYSIS,

AND MEDICAL REVIEW OFFICER SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing employee drug and alcohol testing and laboratory analysis, and medical review officer services.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of

Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and

Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. PST, September 19, 2025, and may be submitted electronically to Luis Hernandez, Procurement Coordinator: email:

lhernandez@piercetransit.org.

September 2, 2025