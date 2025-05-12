PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2082

For

ADA PARATRANSIT SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from Contractors qualified and interested in providing ADA Paratransit Services known as SHUTTLE. SHUTTLE service is a shared-ride service for people who, because of their disability, are unable to ride a regular Pierce Transit bus. SHUTTLE provides door-to-door service for Paratransit clients. SHUTTLE service is provided using a combination of Directly Operated service by Pierce Transit and a contracted hourly service provider. The largest percent of SHUTTLE service is operated by the contracted hourly service provider.

SHUTTLE’s basic service area is a corridor centered on fixed route Service extending three-quarters of a mile to either side of a fixed service route. Inter-county Trips are scheduled to or from Federal Way, SR-512 Park and Ride (Lakewood) and the Purdy Park and Ride (Purdy). Presently about six thousand (6,000) individuals are certified to use Pierce Transit SHUTTLE service, however, only approximately four thousand two hundred (4,200) ride annually. Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., June 9, 2025, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Procurement Coordinator: email:

Paratransit_Administration.RFP_E2082_Questions_and_Proposals@docs-us3.e-builder.net

Communication regarding this RFP and process should be strictly with Shawna Fore, Procurement Coordinator.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

This Contract may be funded in part by the Federal Transit Administration. All applicable Federal Rules and Regulations apply.

IDX-1013457

