Bids

PIERCE TRANSIT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PIERCE TRANSIT

by Ken Spurrell

PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1058

for

MARKETING, PROMOTION AND OUTREACH SERVICES FOR THE HUMAN SERVICE AGENCY DISCOUNTED PASS PROGRAM PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing marketing, promotion and outreach services for the Human Service Agency discounted pass program project.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00p.m., June 5, 2020, and shall be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Purchasing Agent, email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-898883

May 19, 2020

Leave a Reply

Related Stories

PIERCE TRANSIT-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
PIERCE TRANSIT-REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
 By Ken Spurrell
PIERCE TRANSIT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR TRANSIT ADVERTISING SALES AND
PIERCE TRANSIT REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR TRANSIT ADVERTISING SALES AND
 By Admin
PIERCE TRANSIT CALL FOR BIDS FOR OIL, FUEL, AIR, WATER
PIERCE TRANSIT CALL FOR BIDS FOR OIL, FUEL, AIR, WATER
 By Admin
NOTICE CITY OF FIFE CITY MANAGER EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM SERVICES
NOTICE CITY OF FIFE CITY MANAGER EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM SERVICES
 By Admin
Subscribe
TO TACOMA
DAILY INDEX
LEARN MORE