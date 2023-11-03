PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1833

FOR DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANCE WITH THE ALL NEW DESTINATION 2045 LONG RANGE PLAN

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting qualifications and detailed cost estimates from interested firms to provide professional planning, research, supplemental writing, graphic design/layout, and formatting services for the Agency’s entirely new Destination 2045 Long Range Plan (LRP) document and related appendices.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit,” and “Projects Bidding.” Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder,” in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List.” This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 15, 2023, and may be submitted electronically to Amy Maxwell, Contract Analyst, email: amaxwell@piercetransit.org. Equal Employment Opportunity:

Consultant will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity Laws and Regulations.

IDX-986865

November 3, 2023