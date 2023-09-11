PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NO 1806 – JOB ORDER CONTRACTING (JOC)

Pierce County Public Transportation Benefit Area Corporation (hereinafter referred to as “Pierce Transit”) is requesting Proposals from qualified contractors to provide Job Order Contracting (JOC) Construction Services to construct, alter, repair or improve Pierce Transit properties, facilities and infrastructure during a fixed period of time under an indefinite quantity delivery order contract. Work Orders will be issued authorizing defined work to be performed.

Pierce Transit will utilize the Job Order Contracting (JOC) alternative Public Works contracting procedure authorized in RCW 39.10.210 and 39.10.420 through 39.10.460.

The intent is to award a single contract resulting from this solicitation. The initial contract term will be two (2) years. The contract will have a guaranteed minimum value of five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) and a maximum value of four million dollars ($4,000,000) per year, exclusive of Washington state sales and use tax. Any unused capacity from the previous year may be carried over for one year and added to the immediate following year’s limit. The maximum annual volume including unused capacity shall not exceed the limit of two years. The maximum amount for an individual Work Order will not exceed five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000). The minimum amount for an individual Work Order will not be less than five hundred dollars ($500).

The schedule for submittal of proposals, interviews and selection of the Contractor is timed for an anticipated contract start date of mid-December 2023. A virtual pre-proposal meeting will be held on September 27th. Meeting login information is:

Meeting ID: 272 916 159 482 Passcode: KWREnD Or call in (audio only) +1 206-899-2838,,894835753# Phone Conference ID: 894 835 753#

Proposals are due by 10 am on October 18th. Refer to RFP Specification Section 00 11 99 for the complete schedule.

The entire Request for Proposal for this Contract is available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Any inquiries concerning this solicitation, including RFIs, may be submitted to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager, e-mail lshilley@piercetransit.org. IDX-983804

September 11, 18, 2023