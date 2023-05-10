PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1697

FOR OIL, FUEL, TRANSMISSION FLUID AND COOLANT ANALYSIS PROGRAM

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal

corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing analysis services for samples of diesel and CNG bus and gasoline automotive fluids such as oil, transmission, fuel, differential and coolant.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until

4:00 p.m. on May 24, 2023, and shall be submitted electronically to Amy Maxwell, Contract Analyst, email: amaxwell@piercetransit.org. IDX-976596

May 10, 2023