PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1412

for

LANDSCAPING SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing Landscaping Services.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A Pre-Proposal Meeting will be held starting at 9:00a.m. on March 30, 2022, commencing in the Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, on the south side of 96th St SW across from the bus lot. Parking is available in the visitor’s lot on the east end of the building. The Pre-Proposal Meeting will include a walk-through of Site #1, Pierce Transit Headquarters. All other sites are open to the public and may be viewed on your own time. Map of visitor parking is included in this RFP.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., April 7, 2022, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Contract Analyst, email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-951069

March 23, 2022