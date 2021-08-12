PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1265

For

GENETEC SYNERGIS BASED

SYSTEM

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing migrating physical access control from a Lenel OnGuard based system to a Genetec Synergis based system. The work under this contract involves products and services related to that migration.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Proposers are encouraged to “Register as a Proposer”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Proposer’s List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Proposers, Subcontractors, & Vendors submitting a proposal on this project. This online plan center provides proposers with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A pre-proposal meeting will be held August 24, 2021, 10:00 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents. Questions no later than August 27, 2021, 1:00pm.

Or call in (audio only)

+1 206-899-2838,,436727456# United States, Seattle Phone Conference ID: 436 727 456#

Proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. September 1st, 2021, and may be submitted electronically to Luis Hernandez, Contract Coordinator: email: lhernandez@piercetransit.org.

ADVERTISED:

Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-935448

August 12, 2021