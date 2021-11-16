PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1249

For

Certified Payroll and Labor Compliance System

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing Certified Payroll and Labor Compliance software services for Pierce Transit.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A pre-proposal meeting will be held November 30th, 2021, 11:00 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents.

Last day for Clarifications/Questions: December 02, 2021: 10:00 a.m.

+1 206-899-2838,,832029119# United States, Seattle Phone Conference ID: 832 029 119#

Proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. December 10, 2021, and may be submitted electronically to Luis Hernandez, Purchasing Coordinator: email: lhernandez@piercetransit.org.

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce OMWBE

IDX-943129

November 16, 2021