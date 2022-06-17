PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1463

For

2022 RECRUITMENT CAMPAIGN OUTDOOR ADVERTISING

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing Advertising and Placement Services for Pierce Transit’s “2022 Recruitment Campaign Outdoor Advertising.”

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A pre-proposal meeting will be held on June 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Via Mircrosoft Teams. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 206-899-2838,,188571841# United States, Seattle Phone Conference ID: 188 571 841#

Last day for Clarifications: June 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

Proposals will be accepted until

2:00 p.m. June 27, 2022, and may be submitted electronically to Luis Hernandez, Contract Coordinator: email: lhernandez@piercetransit.org

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce OMWBE

IDX-957002

June 17, 2022