PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION #1822

for

OFF-SITE CHILDCARE SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is seeking information from firms that can provide off-site childcare services Pierce Transit is interested in offering employees with information and access to childcare services that have partnered with the agency. As a result of this information request, the agency may consider adding some level of benefit for employees. This Request for Information (“RFI”) is seeking Child Care provider(s) to provide Pierce Transit with information on Off-site Child Care Services (Childcare) that can be available on a 24/7 basis, drop-ins, prescheduled or as needed. This RFI is not a formal request for proposal. There will not be a contract award based on the responses received. This RFI is to gain better knowledge and understanding of the childcare solutions that are currently available on the market. The RFI is seeking information and collecting input from interested parties regarding off-site Child Care services for Pierce Transit employees.

Request for Information documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Submittals will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. March 7, 2024, and may be submitted electronically to Luis Hernandez, Contract Coordinator, email: lhernandez@piercetransit.org.

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce OMWBE

IDX-991600

February 14, 2024