PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR BIDS #E2270

FOR

TACOMA DOME STATION (TDS) WAYFINDING

SIGN AND STENCIL

FABRICATION

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting bids from firms qualified and interested in providing sign and stencil fabrication for the Tacoma Dome Station (TDS) Wayfinding project.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

All questions regarding this RFB and all written requests for “or equal” consideration must be received by Pierce Transit no later than 4:00 p.m., on July 22, 2025 to be considered unless an extension to this day and time has been granted by Pierce Transit in the form of a written addendum. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., on July 29, 2025. Proposals shall be submitted electronically to: Amy Maxwell, Procurement Coordinator, email: E2270-Bids-and-Questions@docs-us3.e-builder.net. IDX-1016681

July 15, 2025