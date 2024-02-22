PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR BIDS #1884

For

TIRE LEASE AND SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit has a need to lease tires on a per mileage basis. Additionally, the Contractor shall provide the service personnel necessary to maintain and repair the tires for Pierce Transit’s bus fleet. Pierce Transit currently operates two hundred and seventy-four (274) coaches (subject to change at any time). The fleet is comprised of New Flyers, Motor Coach Industries and Gillig coaches. Tire lease and services for Pierce Transit vehicles such as Vanpool, SHUTTLE and non-revenue vehicles are not included in this Contract. Bid documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Bids will be accepted until 2:00p.m. PST, March 15, 2024, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Contract Coordinator, email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

IDX-991943

February 22, 2024