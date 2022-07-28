PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED TRANSIT DEVELOPMENT PLAN: 2022-2027

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, August 8, 2022. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the Transit Development Plan (TDP) covering 2022-2027. The proposed plan may be viewed at www.piercetransit.org/documents. Details on how to provide comments during the public hearing can be located on the August 8, 2022, meeting agenda by visiting https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after August 3, 2022. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Amber Stanley, Senior Planner, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, no later than Monday, August 29, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., or by email to Astanley@piercetransit.org.

The Transit Development Plan (TDP) reports on Pierce Transit’s annual operating budget, capital investments, and business strategies, and is submitted to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) annually. This year’s TDP highlights agency work accomplished in 2021; provides a general outline of services and facility changes anticipated from 2022-2027. The TDP is scheduled for formal adoption at the September 12, 2022, Board of Commissioners meeting. American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations. Dated this 28th day of July 2022.

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

IDX-959683

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index and Tacoma News Tribune on July 28, 2022.