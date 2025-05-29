PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED TRANSIT DEVELOPMENT PLAN: 2025-2030

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, June 9, 2025. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the Transit Development Plan (TDP) covering 2025-2030. The proposed plan may be viewed at https://www.piercetransit.org/documents/.

Details on how to provide comments during the public hearing can be located on the June 9, 2025, meeting agenda by visiting https://piercetransit.org/board-of-commissioners/#board-meetings after June 4, 2025. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Anna Petersen, Senior Planner, via email at apetersen@piercetransit.org or via mail at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, no later than Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Pierce Transit’s TDP looks back at work accomplished in 2024 and describes planned activities from 2025 through 2030. The report includes the agency’s services and operations, goals and strategies, performance measures, TDP consistency with other plans, planned service and operating changes, planned capital expenses, a multiyear financial plan, and projects of regional significance. The TDP is submitted to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) annually. The TDP is scheduled for formal adoption at the July 14, 2025, Board of Commissioners meeting. American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations. Dated this 28th day of May 2025.

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

