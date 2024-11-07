PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED 2025 BUDGET

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Special Study Session meeting on Monday, November 18, 2024. The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of the public hearing is to advise the public and receive public testimony on the proposed 2025 Budget. The proposed Budget may be viewed on the Agency’s website at https://piercetransit.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/2025-Preliminary-Budget-Document.pdf.

Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the November 18, 2024, Special Study Session meeting agenda by visiting https://piercetransit.org/board-of-commissioners/#board-meetings after November 13, 2024. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by emailing Djacobson@piercetransit.org, or by submitting written comments to Deanne Jacobson, Pierce Transit Clerk of the Board, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to 12:00 p.m. on November 18, 2024, and will be forwarded to the Pierce Transit Board. The Board is expected to consider adoption of the 2025 Budget at their December 9, 2024, regular Board meeting. American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with 48-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations. Dated this 6th day of

November 2024.

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

IDX-1005023

November 7, 2024