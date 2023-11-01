PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TITLE VI SERVICE EQUITY ANALYSIS ON BUS SYSTEM RECOVERY AND RESTORATION PROPOSAL INCLUDING PACIFIC AVENUE/SR-7 ENHANCED BUS SERVICE A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, November 13, 2023. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on the Bus System Recovery and Restoration Proposal including the new Pacific Avenue/State Route 7 (SR-7) Enhanced Bus Service.

The Bus System Recovery and Restoration Proposal sought public input on two proposed scenarios: 1) A focus on improved frequencies, including seven routes that would operate every 15 minutes; and 2) A focus on a greater span of service, meaning all routes operating from the early morning to late at night. Note that both the improved frequency and greater service span scenarios were designed with slight variations for weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Once the preferred alternative is selected, implementation will begin with the March 2024 Service Change. The bus system restoration plan will restore approximately 72,300 annual service hours but is dependent upon staffing (i.e., operators and mechanics) availability.

Pierce Transit is planning to launch a new Pacific Avenue/SR-7 Enhanced Bus service from Pierce Transit’s future Spanaway Transit Center to the Tacoma Dome Station. Bus stops will be spaced approximately one mile apart, focusing on stops with the highest utilization. This new service would operate in the morning and evening peak communting times on weekdays. This new service will rely on future transit speed and reliability improvements to the Pacific Avenue /SR-7 corridor. These improvements will also benefit the existing Route 1.

Per Pierce Transit Code 1.60.010(A), all major service changes are subject to an equity analysis which includes evaluation of adverse effects on minority and low income populations. The Board of Commissioners will consider the findings of a Title VI Service Equity Analysis and consider the Fixed Route System Recovery and Restoration proposal that includes the Pacific Avenue/SR-7 Enhanced Bus service/Route 1 Overlay at their November 13, 2023, meeting.

The draft Title VI Service Equity Analysis for enhanced bus and system restoration proposal may be viewed on the Agency’s website at https://www.piercetransit.org/bussystemrecoveryplan/.

Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the November 13, 2023, Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners meeting agenda page by visiting https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after November 8, 2023. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Darin Stavish, Principal Planner, via email at dstavish@piercetransit.org, or via mail at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to 5:00 p.m. November 20, 2023.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations. Dated this 31st day of October 2023.

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index and Tacoma News Tribune on November 1, 2023.