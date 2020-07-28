PIERCE TRANSIT-COMMERCE TUNNEL REFURBISHMENT

PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

COMMERCE TUNNEL REFURBISHMENT

Contract No. 1064

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment and materials to complete the Commerce Street Turnaround Tunnel Refurbishment.

Scope of Work:

1. Provide improvements to the existing building. Work includes site repairs, replaces of finishes at various interior spaces, as well as mechanical and electrical upgrades of existing systems.

2. Provide site feature improvements to the plaza level. Work includes site repairs as well as civil, mechanical, and electrical support work.

The Engineer’s Estimate is $2,344,778 to $2,865,840. Sealed Bids will be received by Pierce Transit until 10:00 a.m. on August 25, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Hand-delivered sealed Bids shall be delivered to Pierce Transit’s Training Center Building, located at 3720 96th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Parking is available in the Visitors lot, on the East side of the building.

Mailed Bids shall be addressed to Pierce Transit, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance. Disadvantaged, Minority, and Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Equal Employment Opportunity: Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Amber Liebel, Contract Compliance Administrator via email aliebel@piercetransit.org IDX-904436

July 20, 2020