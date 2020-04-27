PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

FOR FARE MEDIA SPECIFICATION NO. 1023

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish Fare Media. Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Prospective bidders are required to abide by Pierce Transit’s general instructions to bidders. Failure of bidders to comply with the general instructions may result in disqualification of their bid. Bids will be accepted by Shawna Fore, Purchasing Agent, by email (only) and addressed to: sfore@piercetransit.org and must be received by 2:00 p.m., May 20, 2020. Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Shawna Fore, Purchasing Agent

