PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

MISCELLANEOUS PLUMBING SERVICES

Unit Priced Contract E2224

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bids are being solicited from firms to furnish labor, equipment and materials to complete the on call unit priced plumbing services. Scope of Work:

The work under this contract is to provide and furnish and/or install all labor, materials and equipment, as may be required to complete the work, installed, tested, and ready for use, and as described in these documents. The work generally required for this project includes: On-call as needed services to remove plumbing obstructions, and to repair and or replace piping and fixtures at various Pierce Transit locations in Pierce Transit. The work will be assigned by Work Order; each Work Order will address the scope of work, estimated cost and time of completion, and shall be performed in accordance with the Work Order.

This work may be on an emergency basis or on a scheduled basis.

The Contract will be issued for an amount not to exceed $100,000, including Washington state sales tax where appropriate. The Contract shall expire within one calendar year following contract award, or when the sum of $100,000 including applicable taxes has been expended under the Contract, whichever occurs first. If, at the end of the Contract term, available contract funds remain, the Contract term may be extended for one additional year upon mutual acceptance. The unit prices as bid shall remain for the duration of the Contract term.

Sealed bids will be received at Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 11:00 AM on March 13, 2025, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager via email lshilley@piercetransit.org. Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the maximum allowable contract total of $100,000.00.

Disadvantaged, Minority, and Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Linda Shilley

Procurement Manager

February 19, 2025