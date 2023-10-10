PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

NARROWS PARK-AND-RIDE RENEWAL

Contract No. 1698 PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment and materials to complete the Narrows Park-and-Ride Renewal.

Scope of Work:

And all associated work as described in the Project plans and specifications. Scope includes, but is not limited to: Site improvements at the Narrows Park and Ride to include site demolition, excavation and earthwork, erosion and sedimentation control, asphalt and concrete work, storm drainage work, and frontage improvements. Please note the prior listed is not an exhaustive list and contractors should refer to the plans and specs contained in this bid packet for a full scope of work.

The Engineer’s Estimate is: $355,000.00 to $455,000.00. Sealed bids will be received at Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 1:00 P.M. PDT on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

A pre-bid conference and site visit have been set for Wednesday October 18, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. PDT. Potential bidders are strongly encouraged to attend. The site visit will convene at the Narrows Park and Ride located @ 7201 6th Ave., Tacoma, WA 98406. All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Andrew Robson, Contract Coordinator via email arobson@piercetransit.org. Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid. Disadvantaged, Minority, and Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Andrew Robson

Contractor Coordinator

ADVERTISED Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-985433

October 10, 2023