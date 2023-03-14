PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

Unit Priced Miscellaneous Electrical Services

Contract No. 1661

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment, and materials to complete the miscellaneous electrical services. Scope of Work:

The work generally required for this project includes on-call miscellaneous electrical work, which may include but not be limited to:

*Installation of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

*Troubleshooting and repairing electronic signs

*Repairing and/or installing lighting at bus stops, transit centers, or park and ride lots.

*Electrical services associated with staff office reconfiguration

*Assessment of power supply at various facilities

*LED lighting installation

*Electrical metering installation or repair

*Relocation of real-time signs at transit centers or park and ride lots.

The Contract shall expire when the total of $200,000, including applicable taxes, has been expended or 24 months from Notice to Proceed, whichever occurs first. Sealed bids will be received at

Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday March 30th at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

There will not be a pre-bid conference.

All inquiries regarding the con-

tents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager via email lshilley@piercetransit.org Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the total maximum contract amount of $200,000. Disadvantaged, Minority, and

Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right

to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Linda Shilley

Procurement Manager

March 14 2023