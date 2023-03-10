PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

PRESSURE WASHING SERVICES

Contract No. 1542

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment and materials to provide Pressure Washing Services to Pierce Transit Facilities. Scope of Work:

The Contractor shall provide la-

bor, equipment and materials for Pressure Washing at Transit Centers, facility buildings and bus shelters, as needed, on Pierce Transit facilities as listed in the Summary of Work. The work will be assigned by

Work Order; each Work Order will address the scope of work, estimated cost and time of completion, and shall be performed in accordance with the Work Order. The Contract will be issued for

an amount not to exceed $200,000, including Washington state sales tax where appropriate.

Sealed bids will be received at

Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 10:00 a.m. on March 30, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

All inquiries regarding the con-

tents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Luis Hernandez, lhernandez@piercetransit.org 253.589.6366 Each bid must be accompanied

by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid. Disadvantaged, Minority, and

Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right

to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Luis Hernandez

Contract Coordinator ADVERTISED Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-973055

March 10 2023