Pierce County Auditor

Liens

202401160002 Luis Enrique Montoya Escamilla vs Diana Rincon-Hernandez, Gerardo Cortez Garcia, Christopher Alejandro Cortez lab & mat 5814 S Cheyenne St Tacoma WA 98409 1636

0223, etc State of WA DSHS (DCS):

vs Ronald Lloyd Ballard, Ronald L Ballard support 213

vs Richard Todd Fredricks, Richard T Fredricks support 2452

vs Kenneth S McAllister support 3779

vs Nina M Moore, Nina M Hill support 2894

vs Sharina Briau’nna Jorden, Sharina Dockins support 717

vs Robert John Belmore support 22519

vs Sean Kvistad support 14051

vs Ladon M Moore support 19175

vs Raul Reyes Gonzalez support 3864

vs Sierra Simmons support 810

vs Shawn Taitano Odoshi support 720

vs John Adams Harper support 1251

vs Ramin Kiamalov, Roma Kiamalov support 70249

vs Christian A Mota Navarro support 653

vs Richard Shane Wright support 29690

vs Michael Ross Armitage support 1593

vs Jose Jerome Cep Mendiola support 7175

vs Joshua D Palmer support 8510

vs Leak Kay support 6124

vs Giovanni A Mendoza, Giovanni A Mendoza-Campos, Giovanni Alberto Mendoza support 1572

vs Christopher J Stieg, Christopher Jerome Stieg support 65221

vs Kevin William Benien support 38050

0275 State of WA DSHS (ESA, OFR) vs Roberta Johnson recovery 2400

0280 State of WA DSHS (ESA, OFR) vs Jahaeira Velazquez recovery 48807

0294, etc Lake Jane Est vs Dale Hagen & Paulette Hagen assess Lt 12, Blk 9, Div 1, Debra Jane Lake Plat 1302

vs Alex N Hebrank assess Lt 11, Blk 1, Div 2, Debra Jane Lake Plat 1360

vs William Morris & Kayla Morris assess Lt 16, Blk 2, Div 2, Debra Jane Lake Plat 1360

vs Bradley Bradney assess Lt 5, Blk 3, Div 2, Debra Jame Lake Plat 1343

0346, etc Canterwood HOA vs Petro Melnyk & Linda Melnyk assess 4801 133rd St NW Gig Harbor WA 98332 1608

vs Vadim Chernichenko, Inessa Gayduchik assess 11614 52nd Ave Ct NW Gig Harbor WA 98332 2327

04010 Concrete Constructdion NW Inc dba Commerical Construction NW vs DDP Edgewood LP lab & mat 527 Meridian Ave East Edgewood WA 98372 49689

202401170037, etc State of WA DSHS (DCS) vs Carlton R Winchell support 3948

vs Andre Dante Cryder support 1240

vs Shane M McKellar support 15877

vs Charles Witting support 2666

vs Joshua Timm support 9166

vs Ryan Michael Stroh support 10486

vs Paul Anthnony Driver support 5129

vs Collie Babbs Jr, Collie Edward Babbs II support 14037

vs Asafo Meyer Pula, Chance Chano support 17041

vs Katherine M Goeckner, Katherine M Mace, Katherine May Landsperger support 5463

vs Musafiri Katabana support 3177

vs Vancessa M Gamage support 8156

vs John S Giam support 8696

0050, etc IRS vs Evergreen Trees LLC tax lien 3303 35th St, Apt B18 Tacoma WA 98408 27438

vs Valerie Allen tax lien 1460 Willson Ave DuPont WA 98327 10974

vs Jann T Butler tax lien PO Box 1552 Gig Harbor WA 98335 4549

vs Rodriguez Janitorial Services LLC tax lien 3325 48th Ave Ct NE Tacoma WA 98422 26013

vs Randy C Gordon & Janice C Gordon tax lien 6517 94th St SW Lakewood WA 98499 16441

vs Randy C Gordon tax lien 6517 94th St SW Lakewood WA 98499 109853

vs Janice C Gordon tax lien 6517 94th St SW Lakewood WA 98499 204473

vs Big Johns Trophies Inc tax lien 5610 Pacific Ave Tacoma WA 98408 18807

vs Grewal & Gurna LLC, Steele St Chevron Food Mart tax lien 5622 Passinett St E Fife WA 98424 27729

vs Mellon Seed Deli LLC, Mellon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt tax lien 3807 Center St, Ste D Tacoma WA 98407 28555

vs Mellon Seed Deli LLC, Mellon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt tax lien 3807 Center St, Ste D Tacoma WA 98407 271

vs Jessica Dunagan tax lien 3965 Apollo Way Gig Harbor WA 98332 14442

0089 State of WA DSHS (ESA, OFR) vs Nelida Figueroa Cartegena, Nelida Cartagena recovery 9526

0103 State of WA DSHS (DCS) vs Anthony Donald Davis support 8202

0113 Sunset Cement Construction vs Village Cooperative of Puyallup, Pavilion Construction lab & mat 3803 17th St SW Puyallup WA 98373 237027

0120 Pierce County vs AVT Services LLC abatement 5415 160th St E Puyallup WA 98375 75375

0295 State of WA DSHS (DCS) vs Jennifer Marilyn Ponce, Jennifer M Sadler support 13779

Conveyances

0429 Barbara Hepfer to Gage Stone, Hailee Coffman, Ptn Lt 3, Blk 5, South Tacoma Gardens, Tax # 7800000450

0432 Brittany Hawley to Kevin Hawley, Lt 1, SP 80-45, Tax # 0419117022

0436 Virginia Nicholas to Lucy Miru, Lt 2, Cal-Mar 1st Addn, Tax # 2815510020

0441 Michael Caviezel & Tisha Caviesel to Michael Caviezel, as to 50% int; Tisha Caviezel, as to 50% int, Lt 29, Harbor Ridge Est, Div 8, Tax # 5001320290

0442 Lennar NW LLC to Danyelle Tauscher & Joshua Rauscher, Lt 160, Daybreak, Ph 2, Tax # 6025831600

0446 Rebecca Gehring, member Gehring LLC, PR, Est of Gerald Gehring to Gerald K Gehring, Lt 20, Blk 2, Heitman’s Addn to Replat Blk 3, Tax # 4430020350

0450 Kevin Johnson & Tara Johnson to Kevin Johnson & Tara Johnson, Ttees, Lt 2, SP 201710235001, Tax # 3847000032

0451 Rebecca Gehring, PR, Est of Gerald Gehring to Gerald Gehring Credit Equitvalent Trust, Lt 20, Blk 2, Heitman’s Addn to Replat Blk 3, Tax # 4430020350

202401170010 Nicholas Sutton & Tammi Peters to Nicholas Sutton, Lt 1 & 2, unrec LL #1016, ptn Sec 14-20-01W, Tax # 0020143034

0028 Casey Cain, Christine Horn to Casey Cain, Ptn Tr in Sec 21-20-03E, Tax # 0320214024

0085 Brent Ehresman & Samantha Ehresman to Brent Ehresman & Samantha Ehresman; Linda Ehresman & Terry Ehresman, Ptn Tr in Sec 30-18-05E, Tax # 0518302010

0109 Mary McBain, Kathleen Joplin to Alexis Bays, Ptn Tr in Sec 33-21-01W, Tax # 0021334006

0124 Robert Weissenbuehler & Jennifer Weissenbuehler to Larry Allen & Jennifer Allen, Lt 30, Los Robles, Div 2, Tax # 5365220300

0201 Barney Cadena, Anita Cadena to Jeffrey Faubion & Kristianna Faubion, Lt 20, Parkwood, Div 2, Tax # 6776020200

0207 Daniel Smerken, Conservator to Nejme Apergis, Lt 6 & 7, Blk 1230, Amendatory Map of CP Ferrry Addn to New Tacoma, Tax # 2012300040

0211 Ann Berry to Ann Berry, John Berry, Brian Berry, Derek Anderson, Lt 7, Blk 1, Plat of Herron Island, Div 3, Tax # 4450300080

0212 Gene Kercher, Sandra Miller, PR, Est of Charlene Kercher to Paul Choi & Ellen Choi, Unit 16A, Bldg 16, The Palisades at Lakeland, a Condominium, Tax # 9005410040

0215 Soundbuilt Homes LLC to Susan Halvorson & Elling Halvorson, Lt 180, Elk Run at Chinook Meadows, Div 3, Tax # 7003031800

0218 Jose Lemus & Jennifer Lemus to Shawn North & Sarah Mertz, Lt 41, Grandridge, Div 4, Tax # 6021270410

0223 Bo Crawford to Nina Crawford, Lt 13, Blk 1, North Shore Country Club Est, Div 1, Tax # 6400010130

0229 Quality Loan Service Corp to Pomaikai LLC; Eastside Funding LLC, Lt 48, Heather Hills, Tax # 4426500480

0232 Barbara Clark to James Okumu & Joan Were, Lt 2, Westside Manor, Tax # 6020450020

0234 Matthew Peach, Daniel Peach to Peach Haven LLC, Ptn Tr B, Kuhn’s Raft Island, Tax # 4995000550

0242 Pong Ogle to Joseph Kiurire, Lt 13-15, Blk 7, Map of Mill’s 2nd addn to City of Tacoma, Tax # 5965200321

0272 Ryan Davis to Davis Aeterna LLC, Lt 42, Pinnacle Pointe, Div II, Tax # 5000510420

0273 Ryan Davis to Davis Aeterna LLC, Lt 17, St Johns Wood, Tax # 5000960170

0279 Nikolay Prokhor & Vera Prokhor to Yirgalem Tikuneh & Hirut Tafse, Lt 2, City of Tacoma SP MPD 2003-004 4, rec 200408255009, Tax # 0321258089

0281 Lucas Pinto, Alexandru Motroc to Jordan Lang & Alice Barlow, Lt 52, Village Commons, Tax # 5003270520

0283 Jeffery Quinney to Jeffery Quinney & Elizabeth Quinney, Lt 1, Jennifer Crest, Tax # 4778000010

0288 Brian Solinsky & Melissa Solinsky to Aaron Phillips & Shila Muller, Lt 45, Stonegate, Tax # 6021660450

0290 James Renshaw to Stephanie Renshaw, Lt 59, Willow Brook, Ph 2, Tax # 7001400590

0294 Lennar NW LLC to Northwood Est LLC, Tr F, Northwood Est West, Ph 1, Tax # 6027180140

0302 GCH Puget Sound Inc to Laura Luu, Lt 3, SP 76-351, Tax # 2510000905

0323 Horizon Restaurant Partners LLC to 2119 Pacific Partners LLC, Ptn Lt 8, all Lt 9-12, BLk 2103, Map of New Tacoma, Tax # 2021030041

0325 Richard Wilson IV to Alan Mount, Terri Eley, Lt 1, Puyallup SP 79-109, rec 7902230109, Tax # 7845001365

0326 Gregory Feleppa & Cynthia Feleppa to Gregory Feleppa & Cynthia Feleppa, Co-Ttees, Lt 7 & 8, Blk 204, The Park & Blvd Addn to Tacoma, Tax # 6705000450

0327 KBHPNW LLC to Michael Anderson & Denise Anderson, Lt 63, Falling Water, Div 4, Ph 1 & 2, Tax # 7003080630

0329 Terry Rishel, Michelle Boudet, PR, Est of Teresa Rishel to Taylor Murray & Leslie Bauska, Lt 15 & 16, Blk 18, Plat of Buckley’s Addn to Tacoma, Tax # 2745002670

0331 Cynthia Feleppa to Gregory Feleppa & Cynthia Feleppa, Co-Ttees, Lt 22, Triangle Townhomes, Tax # 5003320222

0332 War Properties LLC to Patricia Eachus, Lt 1, Blk 1, Sunset Beach, Tax # 8030000011

0334 Jacob Ellestad to Phillip Nguyen & Mimi Hoang, Lt 1 & 2, Blk 6, Howard Heights 2nd Addn, Tax # 4655200310

0336 Anthony Bacon & Mary Bacon to Christian Wickbom & Amber Wickbom, t 25, Mirabella, Tax # 6027210250

0338 Garner Electric WA LLC to Bill Daniels & Paula Daniels, Lt 6, Blk 3, Linden Manor, 4th Addn, Tax # 5300400390

0339 Suzanne Lucier to Clifford Davis & Nicole Davis, Lt 13, Wm M Bow’s Addn to Tacoma, Tax # 2590000522

0341 Amanda Umberger & Logan Prokopowich to Jesse Coffin, Lt 77, Woodfield Est, Div 1, Tax # 6021600770

0349 Amelia Ates to Pierce County, Ptn Tr in Sec 14-19-04E, Tax # 0419143046

0356 Tim Cox & Michelle Cox to Cary Shoe & Kristie Shoe, Lt 2, SP rec 8605300179, Tax # 0217168023

0357 Alia Delmage to Delmage Properties LLC, Ptn Lt 1-3, Blk 3930, Map of New Tacoma, Tax # 2039300030

0359 Ronald Matlock to Red Sentinel LP, Lt 15 & 16, Blk 8739, The Tacoma Land Co’s 6th Addn to Tacoma, Tax # 8935017270

0360 Cory Reickert & Tori Reichert to Joli Lebeau, Lt 4 & 5, Blk 53, American Lake, Tax # 2200002860

0380 Sherri Swanson, PR, Est of Craig Swanson to Sherrie Swanson, Lt 69, Rainier View Court, Ph 1, Tax # 5003010690

0381 Sherri Swanson to Cadie Harris, Christopher Swanson, Lt 69, Rainier View Court, Ph 1, Tax # 5003010690

0383 Hasit LLC to A-1 II LLC, Lt 1, SP rec 9701080043, Tax # 0420036056

0388 Northridge Contractors Inc to Jeremy Gonzalez & Nadine Gonzalez, Lt 23, Plat of Classic Enclave, Tax # 5005210230

0392 Brandon Avalos to Katrina Avalos, Lt 12, replat of Lacamas Farmsteads Lacama Valley Ranches West, Tax # 4997200120

0396 Marjorie Metsch to Caliber Co Inc, Lt 5, ptn Lt 6, Blk 27, Half Dollar Acre Tr, Tax # 4315000730

0399 Garth Jackson & Rita Jackson to Garth Jackson & Rita Jackson, Ttees, Par A, BLA 2018-05-26-5003, pnt Sec 14-21-01, Tax # 0121144102

0400 Garth Jackson & Rita Jackson to Garth Jackson & Rita Jackson, Ttees, Lt 185, Lake Josephine Riviera, #10, Tax # 5017841850

0401 Lon King to Janice King, Lt 4, SP 8205040155, Tax # 0319138027

0402 Katrina Boyko aka Katrina Avalos to Daniel Rasmussen & Janna Rasmussen, Lt 12, replat of Lacamas Farmsteads Lacama Valley Ranches West, Tax # 4997200120

0404 Kim Turner to Catrina Clark, Lt 22, Bridgeview at Sunset Pointe, Tax # 4001730220

0423 Joseph Bowers to OG Investors LLC, Lt 16-18, Blk 20, Pleasantville, Tax # 6905003230

Mortgages

202401160127 Austin Roth to CMG Home Loans, 17827 77th St E, Bonney Lake WA 98391, 436500

0177 A Town Property Group LLC to Silver Hill Funding LLC, 11118 136th St E, Puyallup WA 98374, 371000

0180 Jeremy Kosick, Esperanza Munoz to Veterans United Home Loans, 2722 N Shirley St, Tacoma WA 98407, 520536

0211 John Sims & Judith Sims to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 11226 67th Ave NW, Gig Harbor WA 98332, 562250

0279 Andrew Troske & Stephanie Troske, Ttees to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 5306 N Commercial St, Ruston WA 98407, 272709

0291 Andrew Nguyen to CMG Home Loans, 645 S Mildred St, Tacoma WA 98465, 375016

0319 Pranav Kukreja to NewRez LLC, 16223 9th Ave E, Spanaway WA 98387, 454617

0321 Lucia Nascimento to Evergreen Moneysource Mrtg Co, 10412 64th Ave NW, Gig Harbor WA 98332, 250000

0342 Leah Ferrier to Academy Mrtg Corp, 6415 South D St, Tacoma WA 98408, 464271

0351 Thomas Liu & Sable Liu to CrossCountry Mrtg LLC, 23631 77th Ave E, Graham WA 98338, 608000

0362 Jordan Bisharat & Tala Bisharat to BECU, 11005 176th Ave E, Bonney Lake WA 98391, 529000

0366 Kyaw Htun & Myat Myint to Movement Mrtg LLC, 16405 25th St E, Lake Tapps WA 98391, 955371

0378 Sara Cerda to Guild Mrtg Co LLC, 10221 16th Ave E, Tacoma WA 98445, 375000

0381 ZF Properties LLC to Chelsea Baldwin, 7211 S Madison St, Tacoma WA 98409, 300000

0383 Chris’ Plumbing Inc to Rain City Capital LLC, 5835 S Alaska St, Tacoma WA 98408, 323775

0385 Vicky Wei to American Pacific Mrtg Corp, 5635 Pacific Ave, Tacoma WA 98408, 305000

0388 Trish Todd, Ttee to Gold Star Mrtg Financial Group Corp, 20307 42nd Ave E, Spanaway WA 98387, 390000

0391 Kendra Wilson to NewRez LLC, 4849 S Sheridan Ave, Tacoma WA 98408, 389500

0409 Kelsea Weiant, Millad Ahmadi to Canopy Mrtg LLC, 1915 10th St Pl SW, Puyallup WA 98371, 603249

0428 Gerry Gabarda & Sharron Gabarda to NewRez LLC, 214 191st St Ct E, Spanaway WA 98387, 100000

0430 Gage Stone, Hailee Coffman to Evergreen Moneysource Mrtg Co, 6419 S Lawrence St, Tacoma WA 98409, 427121

0437 Lucy Miru to Guaranteed Rate Inc, 11208 98th Ave SW, Lakewood WA 98498, 484500

0443 Danyelle Tauscher & Joshua Rauscher to Lennar Mrtg LLC, 19706 134th Ave Ct E, Graham WA 98338, 559950

202401170125 Larry Allen & Jennifer Allen to United Wholesale Mrtg LLC, 16012 70th Ave E, Puyallup WA 98375, 425830

0202 Jeffrey Faubion & Kristianna Faubion to United Wholesale Mrtg LLC, 2634 Parkwood Blvd, Puyallup WA 98374, 220018

0219 Shawn North & Sarah Mertz to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 13322 163rd St Ct E, Puyallup WA 98374, 530000

0233 James Okumu & Joan Were to Rocket Mrtg LLC, 2142 13th St SW, Puyallup WA 98371, 594041

0243 Joseph Kiurire to Envoy Mrtg LTD, 802 99th St S, Tacoma WA 98444, 451668

0280 Yirgalem Tikuneh & Hirut Tafse to CrossCountry Mrtg LLC, 6220 25th St NE, Tacoma WA 98422, 967500

0282 Jordan Lang & Alice Barlow to Guardian Mrtg, 703 115th St E, Tacoma WA 98445, 434137

0289 Aaron Phillips & Shila Muller to Veterans United Home Loans, 1827 21st Ave SE, Puyallup WA 98372, 690000

0328 Michael Anderson & Denise Anderson to KBHS Home Loans LLC, 12639 176th Ave E, Bonney Lake WA 98391, 352188

0330 Taylor Murrey & Leslie Bauska to Penrith Home Loans LLC, 2102 N Prospect St, Tacoma WA 98406, 642000

0335 Phillip Nguyen & Mimi Hoang to Nexera Lending, 5302 N Shirley St, Ruston WA 98407, 315000

0337 Christian Wickbom & Amber Wickbom to Guaranteed Rate Inc, 6706 165th St Ct E, Puyallup WA 98375, 510000

0340 Clifford Davis & Nicole Davis to Movement Mrtg LLC, 1006 S Madison St, Tacoma WA 98405, 690000

0342 Jesse Coffin to OneTrust Home Loans, 20118 83rd Ave E, Spanaway WA 98387, 122098

0361 Joli Lebeau to Rocket Mrtg LLC, 14804 Portland Ave SW, Lakewood WA 98498, 288150

0384 A-1 II LLC to Haberfive LLC, Lt 1, SP rec 9701080043, 425000

0389 Jeremy Gonzalez & Nadine Gonzalez to Bay Equity LLC, 20912 47th Ave Ct E, Spanaway WA 98387, 755112

0403 Daniel Rasmussen & Janna Rasmussen to United Wholesale Mrtg LLC, 29514 39th Ave S, Roy WA 98580, 478024

Trustee Sales

202401160112 Trustee Sale 5/24/2024 9:00:00 AM Crths Colin Trent & Jesica Trent 212 Antonie Ave N Eatonville WA 98328 Princ. $183807

Misc

202401160055 Discontinuance of Trusteeís Sale Bao Le, Thanhtruc Nguyen, Diep le, Phon Huynh 9906 16th Ave E Tacoma 98445 filed 07-31-023

0188 SRS Distribution Inc dba Stoneway Roofing Supply to Jennifer Hewlett, Jennifer V Hewlett, Rex Hewlett rel of lien filed 05-17-23

0250, etc State of WA DSHS (DCS) to Tasha R Cogdill, Tasha R Buckler rel of lien filed 07-28-22

To Rosendo Rogelio Robinson Jr, Rosendo J Robinson Jr, Rosendo R Robinson rel of lien filed 07-01-14, 08-17-20

To Lacey A Michler rel of lien filed 10-06-23

To Dareese Malik-Lee York, Dareese M Coleman rel of lien filed 02-03-21

To Nii Martey Commodore rel of lien filed 08-03-22

To Richard Dean Nelson rel of lien filed 11-07-89, 09-24-15

To Willie Alvin Hoston, Gordon Hoston rel of lien filed 07-03-96

To Lagrant Pegram rel of lien filed 09-12-03

To Richard Dean Nelson rel of lien filed 01-27-03

To Willie Alvin Hoston, Gordon Hoston rel of lien filed 12-16-96

To Chelsi Lea George rel of lien filed 05-23-22, 05-29-20

To Robert Lewis Holmes Jr rel of lien filed 12-14-23

To Noel Christina Cusumano, Noel Christy Jones-Carroll rel of lien filed 02-17-15

To Justin Lee Shook rel of lien filed 01-04-24

To Roderic Antonio Payne rel of lien filed 12-22-21

To Warren Brent Dodge rel of lien filed 02-17-05

To Donna Jean Wolfe, Donna J Wilson rel of lien filed 05-13-19

To Lisa A Lakeside, Lisa Ann, Lisa Ann Deane rel of lien filed 03-18-04

To Keith Allen Ferency rel of lien filed 07-20-15

0286 State of WA DSHS (DCS) to Andrea K Koweluk rel of lien filed 03-17-17

0337 Topping HOA to Ryan M Hanson & Sedra M Zlock rel of lien filed 12-08-23

0339 Whitehawk Assn to IH6 Property WA LP rel of lien filed 07-06-21

0379 State of WA, Dept of Rev, Property Tax Div to Karen Holmes rel of lien filed 06-08-11

0394 Heritage Park HOA to Invitation Homes Property WA LP rel of lien filed 06-27-23

0396 Wollochet Heights Community Club to Steven Parshall rel of lien filed 05-21-18

0449 Discontinuance of Trusteeís Sale Duane C Wells & Rose L Wells 12118 Aqueduct Dr E Tacoma 98445 filed 11-13-23

0452 Hidden Gardens HOA to Aaron Binnings & Claudettea Binnings rel of lien filed 03-02-23

202401170027 Discontinuance of Trusteeís Sale James Frazier to Sound Credit Union Ptn Lt 19, all Lt 20, Blk 4818 South Side Addn to Tacoma filed 05-16-23

0030, etc State of WA, etc to Michael Yinaro Pen rel of lien filed 11-28-23

To Augustus Lyn Teague rel of lien filed 10-27-14

To Maria Teresa Ramirez, Maria Teresa Zahn rel of lien filed 10-15-18

To Russell Claire Johnson, Ronald Johnson, Walter Beshola rel of lien filed 12-01-00

To William Lawrence Munoz Jr rel of lien filed 07-11-07

To Steven Vaioleti rel of lien filed 09-21-23

To Michael Cole Sholund rel of lien filed 09-19-97

0062, etc IRS to Natalie A Lazarte & Jason M Lazarte rel of tax lien filed 09-22-14

To Jeffery B Kahrs & Jill L Wheeler rel of tax lien filed 12-29-14

To Terry L Jett rel of tax lien filed 11-15-16

To Natalie A Lazarte rel of tax lien filed 01-03-18

To Harold Gray & Stephaine Coley-Gray rel of tax lien filed 09-19-19

To Richard J Welsh rel of tax lien filed 10-08-19

To Washington Foundation LLC rel of tax lien filed 11-14-23

To Rainier Internal Medicine LLC rel of tax lien filed 11-29-23

To Natalie A Lazarte & Jason M Lazarte rel of tax lien filed 12-15-23

To Natalie A Lazarte rel of tax lien filed 12-15-23, 12-15-23

0104, etc State of WA DSHS (DCS) to Zachary Hardie-Brazille rel of lien filed 06-08-15

To Nikkole Ruby Chris Roberts rel of lien filed 02-18-22

To Douglas Glenn Angus rel of lien filed 03-31-16

0108 State of WA DSHS (DCS) to Shanna A Robertson, Shanna A Wyatt rel of lien filed 07-28-09

0114 Fairway Est at Classic Golf & Country Club HOA to Nicholl Dorry Sorensen rel of lien filed 10-12-23

0296 State of WA DSHS (DCS) to Francine C Reyes rel of lien filed 04-12-21

0386 Discontinuance of Trusteeís Sale Daniel Lee Hetzler & Judith A Hetzler to American Advisors Group Ptn Tr in Sec 33-20-03E filed 01-08-24

0390 MB Electric to The Winthrop LP rel of lien filed 11-29-23