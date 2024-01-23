Pierce County Auditor

Liens, conveyances, mortgages and more

Liens

202401160002 Luis Enrique Montoya Escamilla vs Diana Rincon-Hernandez, Gerardo Cortez Garcia, Christopher Alejandro Cortez lab & mat 5814 S Cheyenne St Tacoma WA 98409 1636

0223, etc State of WA DSHS (DCS):

vs Ronald Lloyd Ballard, Ronald L Ballard support 213

vs Richard Todd Fredricks, Richard T Fredricks support 2452

vs Kenneth S McAllister support 3779

vs Nina M Moore, Nina M Hill support 2894

vs Sharina Briau’nna Jorden, Sharina Dockins support 717

vs Robert John Belmore support 22519

vs Sean Kvistad support 14051

vs Ladon M Moore support 19175

vs Raul Reyes Gonzalez support 3864

vs Sierra Simmons support 810

vs Shawn Taitano Odoshi support 720

vs John Adams Harper support 1251

vs Ramin Kiamalov, Roma Kiamalov support 70249

vs Christian A Mota Navarro support 653

vs Richard Shane Wright support 29690

vs Michael Ross Armitage support 1593

vs Jose Jerome Cep Mendiola support 7175

vs Joshua D Palmer support 8510

vs Leak Kay support 6124

vs Giovanni A Mendoza, Giovanni A Mendoza-Campos, Giovanni Alberto Mendoza support 1572

vs Christopher J Stieg, Christopher Jerome Stieg support 65221

vs Kevin William Benien support 38050

0275 State of WA DSHS (ESA, OFR) vs Roberta Johnson recovery 2400

0280 State of WA DSHS (ESA, OFR) vs Jahaeira Velazquez recovery 48807

0294, etc Lake Jane Est vs Dale Hagen & Paulette Hagen assess Lt 12, Blk 9, Div 1, Debra Jane Lake Plat 1302

vs Alex N Hebrank assess Lt 11, Blk 1, Div 2, Debra Jane Lake Plat 1360

vs William Morris & Kayla Morris assess Lt 16, Blk 2, Div 2, Debra Jane Lake Plat 1360

vs Bradley Bradney assess Lt 5, Blk 3, Div 2, Debra Jame Lake Plat 1343

0346, etc Canterwood HOA vs Petro Melnyk & Linda Melnyk assess 4801 133rd St NW Gig Harbor WA 98332 1608

vs Vadim Chernichenko, Inessa Gayduchik assess 11614 52nd Ave Ct NW Gig Harbor WA 98332 2327

04010 Concrete Constructdion NW Inc dba Commerical Construction NW vs DDP Edgewood LP lab & mat 527 Meridian Ave East Edgewood WA 98372 49689

Conveyances

0429 Barbara Hepfer to Gage Stone, Hailee Coffman, Ptn Lt 3, Blk 5, South Tacoma Gardens, Tax # 7800000450

0432 Brittany Hawley to Kevin Hawley, Lt 1, SP 80-45, Tax # 0419117022

0436 Virginia Nicholas to Lucy Miru, Lt 2, Cal-Mar 1st Addn, Tax # 2815510020

0441 Michael Caviezel & Tisha Caviesel to Michael Caviezel, as to 50% int; Tisha Caviezel, as to 50% int, Lt 29, Harbor Ridge Est, Div 8, Tax # 5001320290

0442 Lennar NW LLC to Danyelle Tauscher & Joshua Rauscher, Lt 160, Daybreak, Ph 2, Tax # 6025831600

0446 Rebecca Gehring, member Gehring LLC, PR, Est of Gerald Gehring to Gerald K Gehring, Lt 20, Blk 2, Heitman’s Addn to Replat Blk 3, Tax # 4430020350

0450 Kevin Johnson & Tara Johnson to Kevin Johnson & Tara Johnson, Ttees, Lt 2, SP 201710235001, Tax # 3847000032

0451 Rebecca Gehring, PR, Est of Gerald Gehring to Gerald Gehring Credit Equitvalent Trust, Lt 20, Blk 2, Heitman’s Addn to Replat Blk 3, Tax # 4430020350

Mortgages

202401160127 Austin Roth to CMG Home Loans, 17827 77th St E, Bonney Lake WA 98391, 436500

0177 A Town Property Group LLC to Silver Hill Funding LLC, 11118 136th St E, Puyallup WA 98374, 371000

0180 Jeremy Kosick, Esperanza Munoz to Veterans United Home Loans, 2722 N Shirley St, Tacoma WA 98407, 520536

0211 John Sims & Judith Sims to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 11226 67th Ave NW, Gig Harbor WA 98332, 562250

0279 Andrew Troske & Stephanie Troske, Ttees to Wells Fargo Bank NA, 5306 N Commercial St, Ruston WA 98407, 272709

0291 Andrew Nguyen to CMG Home Loans, 645 S Mildred St, Tacoma WA 98465, 375016

0319 Pranav Kukreja to NewRez LLC, 16223 9th Ave E, Spanaway WA 98387, 454617

0321 Lucia Nascimento to Evergreen Moneysource Mrtg Co, 10412 64th Ave NW, Gig Harbor WA 98332, 250000

0342 Leah Ferrier to Academy Mrtg Corp, 6415 South D St, Tacoma WA 98408, 464271

0351 Thomas Liu & Sable Liu to CrossCountry Mrtg LLC, 23631 77th Ave E, Graham WA 98338, 608000

0362 Jordan Bisharat & Tala Bisharat to BECU, 11005 176th Ave E, Bonney Lake WA 98391, 529000

0366 Kyaw Htun & Myat Myint to Movement Mrtg LLC, 16405 25th St E, Lake Tapps WA 98391, 955371

0378 Sara Cerda to Guild Mrtg Co LLC, 10221 16th Ave E, Tacoma WA 98445, 375000

0381 ZF Properties LLC to Chelsea Baldwin, 7211 S Madison St, Tacoma WA 98409, 300000

0383 Chris’ Plumbing Inc to Rain City Capital LLC, 5835 S Alaska St, Tacoma WA 98408, 323775

0385 Vicky Wei to American Pacific Mrtg Corp, 5635 Pacific Ave, Tacoma WA 98408, 305000

0388 Trish Todd, Ttee to Gold Star Mrtg Financial Group Corp, 20307 42nd Ave E, Spanaway WA 98387, 390000

0391 Kendra Wilson to NewRez LLC, 4849 S Sheridan Ave, Tacoma WA 98408, 389500

0409 Kelsea Weiant, Millad Ahmadi to Canopy Mrtg LLC, 1915 10th St Pl SW, Puyallup WA 98371, 603249

0428 Gerry Gabarda & Sharron Gabarda to NewRez LLC, 214 191st St Ct E, Spanaway WA 98387, 100000

0430 Gage Stone, Hailee Coffman to Evergreen Moneysource Mrtg Co, 6419 S Lawrence St, Tacoma WA 98409, 427121

0437 Lucy Miru to Guaranteed Rate Inc, 11208 98th Ave SW, Lakewood WA 98498, 484500

0443 Danyelle Tauscher & Joshua Rauscher to Lennar Mrtg LLC, 19706 134th Ave Ct E, Graham WA 98338, 559950

Trustee Sales

202401160112 Trustee Sale 5/24/2024 9:00:00 AM Crths Colin Trent & Jesica Trent 212 Antonie Ave N Eatonville WA 98328 Princ. $183807

Misc

202401160055 Discontinuance of Trusteeís Sale Bao Le, Thanhtruc Nguyen, Diep le, Phon Huynh 9906 16th Ave E Tacoma 98445 filed 07-31-023

0188 SRS Distribution Inc dba Stoneway Roofing Supply to Jennifer Hewlett, Jennifer V Hewlett, Rex Hewlett rel of lien filed 05-17-23

0250, etc State of WA DSHS (DCS) to Tasha R Cogdill, Tasha R Buckler rel of lien filed 07-28-22

To Rosendo Rogelio Robinson Jr, Rosendo J Robinson Jr, Rosendo R Robinson rel of lien filed 07-01-14, 08-17-20

To Lacey A Michler rel of lien filed 10-06-23

To Dareese Malik-Lee York, Dareese M Coleman rel of lien filed 02-03-21

To Nii Martey Commodore rel of lien filed 08-03-22

To Richard Dean Nelson rel of lien filed 11-07-89, 09-24-15

To Willie Alvin Hoston, Gordon Hoston rel of lien filed 07-03-96

To Lagrant Pegram rel of lien filed 09-12-03

To Richard Dean Nelson rel of lien filed 01-27-03

To Willie Alvin Hoston, Gordon Hoston rel of lien filed 12-16-96

To Chelsi Lea George rel of lien filed 05-23-22, 05-29-20

To Robert Lewis Holmes Jr rel of lien filed 12-14-23

To Noel Christina Cusumano, Noel Christy Jones-Carroll rel of lien filed 02-17-15

To Justin Lee Shook rel of lien filed 01-04-24

To Roderic Antonio Payne rel of lien filed 12-22-21

To Warren Brent Dodge rel of lien filed 02-17-05

To Donna Jean Wolfe, Donna J Wilson rel of lien filed 05-13-19

To Lisa A Lakeside, Lisa Ann, Lisa Ann Deane rel of lien filed 03-18-04

To Keith Allen Ferency rel of lien filed 07-20-15

0286 State of WA DSHS (DCS) to Andrea K Koweluk rel of lien filed 03-17-17

0337 Topping HOA to Ryan M Hanson & Sedra M Zlock rel of lien filed 12-08-23

0339 Whitehawk Assn to IH6 Property WA LP rel of lien filed 07-06-21

0379 State of WA, Dept of Rev, Property Tax Div to Karen Holmes rel of lien filed 06-08-11

0394 Heritage Park HOA to Invitation Homes Property WA LP rel of lien filed 06-27-23

0396 Wollochet Heights Community Club to Steven Parshall rel of lien filed 05-21-18

0449 Discontinuance of Trusteeís Sale Duane C Wells & Rose L Wells 12118 Aqueduct Dr E Tacoma 98445 filed 11-13-23

0452 Hidden Gardens HOA to Aaron Binnings & Claudettea Binnings rel of lien filed 03-02-23